Consultant Gets Six Years In Prison For Kickback Scheme

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A consultant linked to a kickback scheme involving state legislators was sentenced Thursday (Sept. 6) to six years in federal prison.

Randell G. Shelton, Jr., 39, of Alma was found guilty in May on 12 of 15 counts related to fraud and money laundering.

His attorney had asked U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks for probation and home confinement.

Prosecutors said Shelton was part of a bribery scheme in which state funds were directed to non-profit entities in exchange for kickbacks, many of which were funneled through his business.

Shelton’s co-conspirators, former state legislators Jon Woods and Micah Neal, allegedly directed money between to Ecclesia College under a state grant program that has since been found to be unconstitutional, according to the Associated Press.

Former Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III was also indicted for directing state funding to the college in Springdale in exchange for kickbacks, the AP reported.

Woods was sentenced Wednesday (Sept. 5) to 18 years in prison. Neal and Paris both pleaded guilty before trial. Their sentencing hearings are set for next week.

Investigators said the scheme sought to steer General Improvement Fund money from the state legislature to projects supported through funding distributed by the Northwest Arkansas Development District.

The purposes of the scheme was laid out in a lengthy indictment: