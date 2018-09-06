Double Homicide Suspect’s Mother Missing, Considered Endangered

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are asking for help locating Angela Shores, the mother of a double homicide suspect in Fort Smith who was arrested following a two-day manhunt.

Angela Shores is considered missing and endangered.

On September 5 19-year-old Lewis Shores was arrested in connection with a double homicide investigation. Detectives with the Fort Smith Police Department have been attempting to make contact with Angela regarding the investigation.

Angela Shores allegedly suffers from a mental disability, according to Fort Smith police. Investigators would like to contact Ms. Shores to check on her welfare.

Anyone with information about Angela Shores, or knowledge of her whereabouts, is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or a contact local law enforcement agency.