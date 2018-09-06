× Injury Accident Temporarily Closes I-40 Lane Near Vian

VIAN, Okla. (KFSM) — Oklahoma Highway Police closed part of Interstate 40 early Thursday after an accident involving a car and a semi.

According to the OHP, the accident happened about 2:30 a.m. just west of Vian in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40. One person was injured in the collision between the semi and car.

OHP said a trooper accompanied the injured person to the hospital, but their condition and the extent of their injuries was not available.

The highway patrol closed the inside lane of Interstate 40 from mile marker 296 to Vian Creek while they cleaned up the accident.