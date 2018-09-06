× Springdale Police Investigating Death Of 2-Year-Old

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl died Tuesday (Sept. 4).

Springdale police were called to assist firefighters about 8:44 p.m. at the Chapel Ridge Apartments, where the girl was found unresponsive.

The girl was taken to Northwest Medical Center and pronounced dead. Her body has been sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, and the girl’s cause of death hasn’t been determined.