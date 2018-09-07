$20,000 Worth Of Boy Scout Gear Stolen From Arkansas High School

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — A Boy Scout trailer filled with camping equipment has been stolen from Catholic High School in Little Rock, according to Little Rock station KTHV.

Catholic High Troop 7705 is a unique Boy Scout Troop.

Many of the members can’t afford the expensive gear required to participate in group events. That’s why a trailer full of that gear was sitting on the Catholic High School lawn and also likely why a brazen thief targeted the boys.

“They rolled in at 5:07 and rolled out at 5:17,” said Paul Griffiths, one of the troop’s leaders. “It literally took them 10 minutes to hook up the trailer and roll out.”

In the surveillance video you can see a truck pull up to the area where the trailer was stored behind Catholic High, then you see that same truck driving away with the trailer attached.

“This is the second one we’ve had stolen by the same individual driving a red dodge extended pickup truck,” explained Little Rock Police Lieutenant, Steve McClanahan.

“Canoes and kayaks,” Griffiths began to explain of what was inside. “It had camping gear in there, it had lawn chairs of course, then it had our cooking utensils, which are really valuable. Dutch ovens, things like that. A Yeti cooler. It was full from the back to the front.”

In total more than $20,000 worth of gear collected over the last four years to benefit boys who otherwise couldn’t participate.

While they’re certainly disappointed, troop leaders said the show will go on.

“We may get wet. That could easily happen, but we’ve been wet before. We’ve got some tents that we can put together. There was a very large tent on the trailer that we used. Then we had individual tents. So, we will get wet. But we will go,” Griffiths said with a smile.

Little Rock Police said if you see the trailer or maybe the missing gear, call 911 and if you store a trailer here’s how to prevent the same happening to you:

“There are some churches here in West Little Rock that have gates,” said Lieutenant McClanahan. “If you have a gate on the outside of your facility, you’re probably not going to be able to get in there and steal that trailer. A lot of people will lock their trailers up to a big tree, maybe sometimes a big piece of concrete. There are some things you can do. Doesn’t mean it won’t get stolen. It could possibly just minimize your chances,” he said.