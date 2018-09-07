Bentonville: 2018 Brits In The Ozarks Car & Cycle Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A piece of England is coming to Northwest Arkansas this weekend (Sept. 7, 8 & 9).

5NEWS is a sponsor of the event called, "Brits in the Ozarks." It's a car and motorcycle display designed to show off British cars and motorcycles.

This is a three-day event with a big car display on Saturday (Sept. 8).

They are expecting about 180 people from 10 states to be included this year.

The weather could be a factor but president of the British Iron Touring Club Bill Watkins said you shouldn't let that stop you from enjoying the show.

"Don`t be afraid of the rain. These cars were made in England and so they can handle the rain ... individuals aren't going to rust any worse than the cars will so come on out," said Watkins.

The money raised this weekend goes to the Arkansas Chapter of the ALS Association.

Last year $20,000 was raised and the non-profit hopes to match that this year.