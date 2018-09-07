× Doctors Say ‘Now’ Is The Best Time To Get Your Flu Shot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Flu season is just around the corner, so when is the best time to get your flu shot.

It may seem early, but clinics are already receiving this year’s vaccine. Dr. Robert Hopkins with the University of Arkansas of Medical Sciences, said now is the best time to get vaccinated.

“First of September is an easy time to think about starting,” Dr. Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he has not seen any cases of the flu in adults or children yet, but getting vaccinated now helps the body build up better immunity.

“Our goal is to vaccinate everybody 6 months of age and older to prevent the flu. If we don’t start vaccinating now…we might miss people,” he said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said children between 6 months and under the age of 9 need to receive two doses of the flu shot, if they have never received the shot before.

“They should be four weeks apart,” she said. “They need to go ahead and get the first one now so the four weeks can pass and they can get the second one and they can be immune by the time the flu start circulating in the community.”

Dr. Dillaha also stresses, the flu shot does NOT give you the flu virus.

“It’s safe and effective. It doesn’t even have the full virus in it. It doesn’t have an impact virus,” she said.

Dr. Hopkins said the flu vaccine will give you immunity for 9-12 months.

“Getting flu vaccine now, you should have good protection throughout the flu season,” he said.

The Arkansas Department of Health said some clinics are still waiting for their shipments of the flu shot, so call ahead to see if your doctor received the shot.