Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A video has gone viral of a car thief in action.

The video was taken early Thursday (Sept. 6) shows a man looking through the vehicles with a flashlight before stealing cash and personal belongings.

The videos have been viewed more than 20,000 times since being posted. Other people have posted similar videos of the man breaking into other cars.

If you have any information you're asked to call River Valley CrimeStoppers at 78 CRIME.