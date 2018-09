× Humidity Goes Away For The Weekend

Ready for Fall-like weather? Get ready for a massive drop in dew points the next several days (Saturday Sept. 8 – Wednesday Sept. 12). You will notice much less humidity in the air.

North winds will help to clear the air out once this front pushes out. High humidity will be pushed into southern Arkansas. Expect highs in the 70s (a few of us might get to 80), and lows in the 50s/60s. It’s going to feel much more like Fall the next few days.

-Matt