Metabolic Research Center – A Motivating Reason for Weight Loss Works

5NEWS Evening Anchor, Daren Bobb, has reached his weight loss goal, and more importantly is keeping the weight off in maintenance! When Daren started his journey, one of his main goals was to get fit before his daughter's wedding. Well, the wedding day is quickly approaching, and the father of the bride is ready!

Check out Daren's "why" and motivation for pulling the weight, and see his hard work pay off when he gets fitted for his tuxedo. Looking good, Daren!

If you're ready to find your "why" and need some help to get started on your own success story the team at Metabolic Research can help. Give them a call, or click the link below to learn more about their programs.

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center