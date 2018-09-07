× Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Some Residents Who Use Rogers Water Utilities

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A precautionary boil water notice is in place for residents who use Rogers Water Utilities (RWU) — it’s from the Prairie Creek area to east of the Highway 12 bridge over Beaver Lake, according to a notice from RWU.

Areas impacted also include Highway 12 East of Dream Valley Road, Beaver Shores and locations in and around Prairie Creek.

Residents may have experienced complete loss of water flow who are in this area.

RWU states the cause was from a broken water main on Highway 12 east of the bridge that began early Friday (Sept. 7), but has now been repaired.

As a result of the loss of pressure the water may be unsafe. RWU recommends to boil water briskly for one minute prior to use for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

“This notice is in place until an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system, and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink,” said Brent Dobler with RWU.

Questions? Contact Brent Dobler, Superintendent at Rogers Water Utilities at 479-936-5406.