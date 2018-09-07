Tracking Gordon’s Downpours; Weekend Forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The remains of what was Tropical Storm Gordon continue to swirl across Arkansas causing localized downpours in our area.

Scattered showers will continue into the evening as Gordon is eventually swept to the north by a cold front moving into our area.

Expect rainfall amounts to be less than 1/2" in most area but a few places could get close to 1" with repeated downpours as band of rain move across the area.

After sunset, showers will start to fade with fewer areas of rain but at least a shower or two lingering into the first part of the day on Saturday.

-Garrett