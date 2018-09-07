× Search For Man Accused Of Killing Wife & Shooting Child

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Adair County Sheriff deputies and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a man they say shot and killed his wife, and also shot a child.

The sheriff’s office responded to a 9-1-1 call on Thursday (Sept. 6) evening in which a man said that his wife and child had been shot.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies say they found a woman had been shot in the head; she was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville where she later died.

The child was life-flighted from Stilwell to a Tulsa hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, Aubrey Johnson III is on the lam, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is a white male, 28, 5’6″ tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the US Marshals are working on the investigation.

If you have any information about this case you’re asked to contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 918-696-2106