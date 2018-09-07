× Suspensions Upheld For 28 High School Football Players

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspension of 28 players for fighting at an Arkansas high school football game is being upheld.

The Arkansas Activities Association has ruled that 11 athletes from Drew Central High School and 17 from Hampton High School must sit out the next four consecutive quarters of varsity competition.

Association spokesman Derek Walter tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that “emotions after a play” caused the on-field brawl between players at Drew Central stadium in Monticello during the second quarter of Friday (Aug. 31) night’s game.

Authorities say by the time people tried to break up the fight, bench players and fans from both sides joined in. The game was ruled a “no contest” because less than one half was played.

Drew County Sheriff Mark Gober says two fans were arrested.