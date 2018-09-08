Adair County Sheriff’s Arrest Man Wanted for Killing Wife & Injuring Child

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Aubrey Trey Johnson III is in custody at the Adair County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson, 28, was arrested on Saturday (Sept. 8) in connection with the shooting death of his wife and wounding his 8-year-old daughter.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office said they were called around 6:15 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 6) by Johnson who reported that his wife and child had been shot.

When deputies arrived to the scene they found a woman, later identified as Golanv Johnson, had been shot in the head. She was taking to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville where she later died.

Their daughter was air-lifted from Stilwell, Oklahoma, to a hospital in Tulsa and is reportedly in stable condition, according to the Sheriffs’s office.

STORY DEVELOPING.