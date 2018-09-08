× Arkansas Man Sentenced For Missouri Double Homicide

CASSVILLE, Mo. (CBS) — Forty-year-old Christopher Paschall of Springdale, Arkansas, is sentenced for killing his estranged girlfriend and her grandfather in Barry County, Missouri.

On January 5th, 2015, deputies say Paschall shot and killed the mother of his children, 29-year-old Casey Brace, and her grandfather, 76-year-old Herb Townsend. Paschall then kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter. It happened at Townsend’s home north of Washburn on Road 1055. Authorities say after suffering several gunshot wounds, including one to his forehead, Townsend was able to name the shooter before dieing from his injuries the next day.

Authorities located Paschall at a home in Springdale, surrounded the house and arrested him. They found the 2-year-old unharmed.

Paschall was held on a $1 million dollar bond in Fayetteville, Arkansas and extradited to Barry County, Missouri. He was charged with two counts of first degree murder, parental kidnapping and three counts of armed criminal action.

After a four-day trial, a jury found Paschall guilty on all counts on September 28th, 2017.

On September 6th, 2018, Paschall was sentenced. According to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, at no point in the proceedings did the defendant ever acknowledge his responsibility for the deaths of Casey Brace and Herbert Townsend. Hawley says Assistant Attorney General Steven Kretzer argued at sentencing that Paschall showed no remorse following these heinous acts. Due to Paschall’s actions following the murders, combined with the calculated cold hearted callous nature of the killings, the AGO recommended the strongest sentence possible.

A judge sentenced Paschall to two consecutive life sentences for first degree murder, plus a combined 177 years, which will also run consecutively, for three counts of armed criminal action and parental kidnapping.

“This sentencing sends a clear message,” Hawley said. “Violent and heinous crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in Missouri.”

The case was tried by Assistant Attorney Generals Steven M. Kretzer and Travis Lillie alongside Barry County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Boxx with assistance from AGO Investigator David Southard following the investigative and cooperative efforts of the Barry County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Springdale, Arkansas Police Department.