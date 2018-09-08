× Fall-Like Air Moving In

Cooler air is rushing in from the north. These winds will clear out the heat and humidity for much of this upcoming week. Expect a lot of dry air and highs in the 70s and low 80s.

The dew point will be crashing down into Sunday and hold in the comfortable category for awhile. However, the humidity will creep back in by next weekend.

Lots of clouds remain in the forecast this weekend.

Sunday morning's lows will be in the 50s for many of us!

Highs for Sunday will mainly stay in the 70s!

-Matt