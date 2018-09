Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The First Annual FCA Outdoor Expo will take place on September 15th at the Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith.

The event will feature Jase Robertson from A&E's Duck Dynasty as a keynote speaker at 7:30 p.m.

5NEWS Anchor Ruben Diaz is joined by Dave Burton for more on the event.