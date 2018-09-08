× Fort Smith: Speeds Reach Near 100 MPH In Car Chase Down Rogers Ave.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith car chase with speeds reaching near 100 miles per hour results in the arrest of the driver on Saturday (Sept. 8) afternoon.

According to a witness, a silver Toyota Camry ran from a State Trooper at the corner of Waldron Road and Rogers Avenue with speeds close to 100 mph.

When the Camry driver got to the corner of 79th Street and Rogers the person attempted to turn and slammed into a parked U-Haul van at Vic’s Tires on Rogers Avenue.

The witness said the suspect was taken from the car and placed in a police cruiser.

The witness tells 5NEWS that the suspect had no criminal record, but had a joint and gun in the car.