‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ Star Bill Daily Dead At 91

LOS ANGELES (CBSNews) — Variety reports that actor Bill Daily, perhaps best known as Major Roger Healey on the classic 60s era sitcom “I Dream Of Jeannie,” has died.

His son confirmed to Variety that Daily died on September 4 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Daily was also well known for the 70s hit CBS sitcom, “The Bob Newhart Show,” (1972-78) where he played ever-present neighbor Howard Borden.

His “Hi, Bob” became so popular, it touched off a drinking game — believed to be TV’s first. Any time a character (often Daily) entered a scene saying hello to the title character, players were supposed to imbibe part of an alcoholic beverage. Daily once joked that he and the show helped turn “a lot of students into drunks.”

It was on “Jeannie” (NBC 1965-70) where he patented his usually-harried but affable sidekick sitcom persona.

He was born on August 20, 1927 in Des Moines, Iowa.

One of his first show business breaks came as a writer for comedian Steve Allen.

His other credits included “Bewitched,” “Love, American Style,” The Love Boat,” “ALF” and reunion specials and TV movies based on “I Dream of Jeannie” characters including “I Still Dream Of Jeannie” (1991) and “I Dream Of Jeannie — 15 Years Later” in 1985.

Daily was married three times, divorced twice. He had three children.

Daily is survived by his son J. Patrick Daily whom Variety reported works as a key grip in the film business.