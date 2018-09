× Pine Bluff Police: ‘Stay Away From Downtown’ After Flooding

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) – The Pine Bluff Police Department is reporting major flooding in the downtown area Saturday (Sept. 8) night.

Police said the main police station and fire station, along with City Hall are “under water.”

The public has been advised to stay away from downtown.

Officer Richard Wegner reported flooding occurring in places they don’t normally see flooding.