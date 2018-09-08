× WATCH: Scattered Showers Today

We’ll get a taste of fall for the next few days. A few scattered showers will move into the area this morning and linger into early this afternoon. NW Arkansas will see the rain first. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. For tomorrow, humidity will drop significantly and temperatures will be in the 70s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to upper 70s. Some folks in the River Valley may reach 80 degrees.

Futurecast 10AM - Scattered light showers are likely in parts of NW Arkansas. Rain will move into and develop in the River Valley by early this afternoon.

It'll still feel humid today, but dewpoints drop into the comfortable and refreshing category by Sunday.

-Sabrina