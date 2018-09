Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The training grounds for the Air National Guard at Fort Chaffee gained a new addition Sunday (Sept. 9).

The Fort Chaffee Morale Welfare and Recreation Room opened on the base in Fort Smith.

The building is a place for guardsmen who are training to take a break and do some shopping if needed.

The new building will replace a similar facility, but leaders say the new location is better equipped to serve members -- without them ever having to leave the base.