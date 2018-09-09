Arkansas Apple Festival Seeking Volunteers Ahead Of October Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFSM) -- Organizers of the annual Arkansas Apple Festival in Lincoln are seeking volunteers ahead of the October event.

The festival committee recently issued a request on Facebook for help peeling apples and handing out apple slices during the three-day long event that starts October 5.

The festival was created in 1975 to honor the large presence the apple industry once had in the Northwest Arkansas area, particularly in Lincoln.

Each year, thousands of visitors descend on the town for the apple festival, which features vendors, crafters, local food trucks and of course apples.

People interested in volunteering can contact Rhonda Hulse by phone or email at (479) 500-6045, or r.hulse@lincolnarkansas.com.