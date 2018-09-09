× Bentonville Language Arts Teacher Arrested For DWI

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville School District Teacher has been arrested for drunk driving, according to the Washington County Detention Center Intake Report.

Sarah Fischer, 34, who lives in Centerton, was arrested by Fayetteville police early Sunday and released shortly after 2 p.m.; her bond was set at $1,365, according to the intake report.

She was arrested for DWI, No Proof of Insurance, Careless Driving, Improper U-Turn and Driving Left of Center.

A preliminary hearing is Monday (Sept. 10) and another hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Fischer is listed on the Bentonville School District’s website as working in Language Arts.