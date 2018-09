× Coldest Air In Four Months

Temperatures stayed in the 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon, making it the coldest day in four months. We had a lot of clouds and the sun isn’t expected to return until Monday afternoon.

The cooler air should last through the middle of the week, as well as the lower humidity.

We should stay dry most of the week. By week’s end, there is a slight chance for a stay shower.

-Matt