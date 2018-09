× Dallas Police Officer Accused Of Killing A Man In His Apartment Has Been Arrested

DALLAS (KFSM) — Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, 30, has been arrested in the death of Botham Jean and she’s been charged with manslaughter.

She was arrested Sunday (Sept. 9) in Kaufman County and booked into the Kaufman County jail, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Guyger is accused of fatally shooting Jean in his apartment on Thursday (Sept. 6).

