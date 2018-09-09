Fayetteville Police Continue Investigating The Shooting At Varsity House Apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville Police Department continue investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 8) on the second floor of the Varsity House Apartments.

One person was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital, according to Fayetteville police.

Officers said they are looking for a white passenger car, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta, occupied by four black males.

Police descriptions: One male is described as 5’09”, skinny build, wearing a black hoodie with a red bandana on his face.

Second black male is described as skinny, average height, wearing a white shirt with a sunshine logo on the back.

Police ask that if you see these subjects, or have information, please do not approach and call 911.

If you have information about this incident please contact the police department via the non-emergency line at 479-587-3555.