Franklin County: Possible Drowning On Mulberry River

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Franklin County Sheriffs Department has a swift water rescue team searching for a man they said went missing while swimming in the Mulberry River on Sunday (Sept. 9).

They are looking along the Mulberry River at Big Eddy Hollow on Shores Lake Road.

The emergency call came in from people in that area around 5:15 p.m. saying a person they were with went under the water and did not resurface. The sheriff said the group of friends were swimming.

