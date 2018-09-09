Life Church Opened Its Doors In Bentonville And Plenty Of People Attended The Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Life Church is the second one in Arkansas and its doors opened to church goers Sunday (Sept. 9).

This one is on Walton Boulevard, the other Arkansas location is in Fort Smith, and overall, the church has 30 locations throughout the U.S.

Founders say the church began 22 year ago in a two-car garage and continues to grow.

"You walk in the door and you're greeted not once, not twice, but 10, 15 times. Genuine people are saying, 'hey, thank you for coming, I`m glad you`re here.' It made me feel special and our goal is to take that feeling and to transfer it everywhere we are as life church," said Life Church Volunteer Shane Roth.

Nearly a 1,000 people walked through the doors for the three Sunday church services held Sunday morning.