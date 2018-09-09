Oklahoma Police: Train Hits Football Player And Hours Later A Truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSNews) — The man maimed by a train early Sunday (Sept. 9) morning was University of Central Oklahoma football player Derek Loccident, UCO confirmed Sunday night.

Police said a man lost his foot after he got stuck while walking on the tracks near Fourth Street and E.K. Gaylord Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

The train ran over the man’s foot, and he was taken to an area hospital.

UCO released the following statement Sunday evening:

The University of Central Oklahoma athletics department wishes to extend its full support to the Loccident family following an accident involving Derek Loccident Sunday morning. Derek is a sophomore on the UCO football team.

“The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support,” head football coach Nick Bobeck said. “We are here for him. It’s important for his family to know that too. This isn’t about him being a football player right now, it’s about him being a man that we are here for.”

For more information, please contact the proper authorities.

UCO’s Center for Counseling and well-being in the Nigh University Center is open during normal business hours this week and students are encouraged to reach out if anything is needed.

There was a second crash involving a train Sunday — at 8:40 a.m., police were called about a train hitting a pickup truck near Southeast 29th Street and South Shields Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered that no major injuries had been reported.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The man asked to be checked out at the hospital as a precaution, police said.

None of the passengers were injured, according to police.

Officials with the BNSF Railway Co. and Amtrak are on the scene conducting their own investigations, officials said.