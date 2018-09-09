Ozark Natural Foods Owners Meeting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The 2018 annual owners meeting was held at Ozark Natural Foods on College Avenue Sunday (Sept. 9).

It was a chance for farmers market-type businesses to set up shop and celebrate another year of being in business.

Vendor Mateo Lovera likes participating.

“It’s really cool to bring the flavors of our cheese to a new place, and to support other local people kind of the camaraderie, or local producers coming together and spreading the word and spreading the flavor there of their food.”

Musical guest Emily Rowland provided the entertainment at the owners meeting.