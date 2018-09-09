× WATCH: Fall-Like Weather Today

Fall-like weather is the big weather story for the start of the week. Cooler, drier air moved into our area resulting in below normal temperatures and little humidity. We start to feel more like September by the end of the week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afternoon highs temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Almost everyone will sit in the 70s.

Futurecast 12PM - Mainly cloudy skies in the morning, with sunshine peaking through by the afternoon. Clouds will clear out by this evening and into tomorrow.

A surge of cooler, drier air is moving in due to northerly winds behind a cold front.

The lower dewpoints mean practically no humidity for the next few days. We're in the "comfortable" category.

-Sabrina