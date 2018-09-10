× Accident Temporarily Closes Highway In Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Highway 21 was shut down temporarily Monday after an accident involving a tractor trailer.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the accident with possible injuries 5.2 miles north of Highway 292 in Johnson County, according to a news release. No fatalities were reported.

The accident was located in a sharp curve just south of Ozone in the Ozark National Forest. The accident closed both lanes of Highway 21.