× Allegiant Giving Away 40 Vacations To Celebrate 40 Million Passengers Flying Through Florida

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — Allegiant airline hit a major milestone and is celebrating with a major giveaway.

The airline, which offers services out of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) in Highfill, announced it had flown 40 million passengers through Florida since its inception in May 2005.

To celebrate, the airline announced it wold give away 40 vacation packages to one of seven destinations in Florida. Everyone in cities with Allegiant service to Florida, including those in the Bentonville/Highfill area, has a chance to win airfare and a multi-night stay for up to four people at one of seven Florida destinations served by Allegiant, according to a news release from the airline.

Entrants must submit a “creative travel-related photograph and short narrative about why you want to travel with Allegiant to Florida. The contest runs for the next two weeks starting today (Sept. 10).

Those wishing to enter can do so here.

Allegiant offers flights to Destin, Daytona Beach and Orlando in Florida, as well as to Las Vegas, from XNA.