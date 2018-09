× Benton County Units Respond To Early Morning Fire

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Benton County fire units responded to an early-morning fire of a commercial structure Monday.

The fire happened on Haxton Lane in Bentonville, located off Pleasant Grove Road in the southwest part of Benton County.

Several units responded to the commercial fire.

Further details were not released by Benton County dispatch.

