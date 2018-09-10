× Boil Order Lifted For Prairie Creek Area

ROGERS (KFSM) — A precautionary boil water order has been lifted for some Prairie Creek residents after the water was ruled safe to consume.

The Rogers Water Utilities issued the order Friday (Sept. 7) after a water main ruptured near the Arkansas 12 bridge over Beaver Lake.

Tests of the water showed that an adequate disinfectant level had been reached by Monday (Sept. 10) afternoon, according to Brent Dobler, superintendent of the utility.

Areas affected included residents east of Arkansas 12 along Dream Valley Road and in the Beaver Shores affected.

Anyone with more questions can contact the utility at 479-936-5406.