Police: Body Found At Fort Smith Apartment Unit Missing Woman Recently Lived In

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police have discovered a body inside a unit at the Southbrooke Apartments complex in Fort Smith that a missing woman recently lived in.

Police declined to release further details and haven’t connected it to Angela Shores disappearance. Shores former apartment also caught fire last week.

Police are working to identify the body the apartment was found in.

Shores lived at the complex until she was recently evicted. Shores suffers from a mental disability and is considered in danger, according to police.

Her son, Lewis Shores, is linked to the slayings of Norma and Jimmy Grubb, who were found dead Tuesday (Sept. 4) inside their home on Hermitage Drive. The couple appeared to suffer blunt force trauma to their heads.

Police said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing. No one linked to the case has been formally charged in the couple’s deaths.

Lewis Shores, 19, was arrested Wednesday (Sept. 5) after an hours-long manhunt in Booneville. He was being held Monday (Sept. 10) at the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Angela Shores, or knowledge of her whereabouts, is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or a contact local law enforcement agency.