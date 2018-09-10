× Police: Missouri Woman Killed In Springdale Hit-And-Run

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a Missouri woman crossing Sunset Avenue on Sunday (Sept. 10) night.

Laura Garcia, 33, was crossing Sunset Avenue west of Pleasant Street about 9:12 p.m. when she was struck by a car, according to Springdale police.

Garcia was taken to Northwest Medical Center where she later died, police said.

The car left without stopping and police are gathering more information about the vehicle.

Anyone with more information should contact the police department at 479-751-4542 or call the anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.