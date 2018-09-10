× Search To Resume For Possible Drowning Victim On Mulberry River

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — The search was expected to resume Monday morning (Sept. 10) for a man who went missing Sunday while swimming in the Mulberry River.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a group of friends were swimming about 5 p.m. yesterday near Big Eddy Hollow on Shores Lake Road in rural Franklin County. The area is located southeast of the White Rock Recreational Area.

One of the men in the group went underwater and didn’t resurface, investigators said. A water rescue team from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was called in to search Sunday night but stopped when it got too dark.

The search was expected to resume about 9:30-10 a.m. today.