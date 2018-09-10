Second Suspect Captured In Fort Smith Double Shooting At West Apartments

FORT SMITH(KFSM) – A second suspect in the shooting deaths of a Fort Smith couple at the West Apartments was captured in Memphis, Tennessee, Monday (Sept. 10), according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Marcus Collins, 29, was captured by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Memphis Police Department.

Collins was taken to a local detention center in Memphis where he is awaiting extradition, police said.

Collins and another suspect, Neirod Medlock, were wanted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Brionna Belcher, 26, and Jonathan Harris, 43, whose bodies were found inside their apartment on July 26.

Medlock was arrested on August 16.