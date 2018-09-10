× Springdale Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Monday (Sept. 10) to just under 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Armandao Rodriguez, 23, pleaded guilty in May to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Judge Tim Brooks also gave Rodriguez three years of supervised release set to begin when he’s released from prison and fined him $2,300.

Springdale police arrested Rodriguez in November 2017 after a months long investigation that included controlled meth buys.

Investigators then got a search warrant for Rodriguez’s home on Kansas Street, where they found several weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia, including:

66.9 grams of meth

37.2 grams of marijuana

glass meth and marijuana pipes

a SKS Norinco Rifle 7.62 x 39 with an empty magazine

a Hi-Point .45 pistol with two magazines

a Taurus 9 mm pistol — reported stolen out of Springdale — with one magazine

9 mm and .45 ammunition

two digital scales

marijuana seeds

an herbal marijuana vaporizer with grinder

Police noted Rodriguez’s home is about 284 feet north of Springdale High School and its gym, according to an arrest report.

The U.S. attorney’s office dropped three counts of distributing meth as part of Rodriguez’s plea deal.

Assistant U.S. attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.