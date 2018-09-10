Traffic Slowed On Highway 59 After SUV Hits Tree

VAN BUREN — Traffic was temporarily slowed on Highway 59 between Van Buren and Barling on Monday (Sept. 10) after an SUV crashed into a tree.

The accident happened on South 28th Street (Highway 59) south of Gas Well Road. A maroon Ford Expedition went off the highway and struck a tree. The tree fell into the road, temporarily blocking traffic.

The accident happened about 9:20 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Arkansas State Police on the scene said the man driving may have fallen asleep at the wheel, but an investigation was still underway.

The road was back open by 10:15 a.m.