Clouds will gradually clear out of the area this afternoon after a cool and cloudy Sunday. Highs today will warm into the 70s and low 80s. With clear skies tonight, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. Expect warmer temperatures to return by the end of the week.

Highs today:

Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning: