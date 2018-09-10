WATCH LIVE: Arkansas Governor Candidate Debate

5NEWS and Talk Business & Politics are proud to present Democratic nominee Jared Henderson and Libertarian nominee Mark West in a debate live on Monday (Sep. 10) from 7-8 p.m. at KATV’s studios in downtown Little Rock.

WATCH LIVE HERE

The two candidates have been nominated by their parties to take on Republican Asa Hutchinson in the state’s gubernatorial election on November 6, 2018, to elect the Governor of Arkansas.

KFSM’s Daren Bobb, KATV’s anchor Chris May, and Talk Business & Politics Roby Brock will ask questions and moderate the debate.

Questions will range from a variety of state and federal issues, ranging from economic developments, education, and infrastructure.

Asa Hutchinson declined to take part in the debate.