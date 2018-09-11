× ‘Credible’ Abuse Claims Against Arkansas Clergy Listed

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Little Rock has released a list of 12 clergy who served in Arkansas and have had “credible” allegations against them of sexually abusing minors.

Bishop Anthony B. Taylor said the list released Monday was preliminary and the result of an internal review in the wake of a sweeping grand jury report on child sexual abuse by clergy in Pennsylvania.

He says the list will be updated following an independent review of its files by an outside consulting firm.

The diocese named eight priests against whom credible allegations have been substantiated, and another four about whom it has received unsubstantiated though credible allegations. The diocese says it has offered or is offering assistance to their known victims.

Some priests on the list served in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas, including Nicholas Fuhrman, Edward Mooney, John McDaniel, Robert Dagwell and Joseph Correnti.

All but Fuhrman are deceased, and Fuhrman was permanently removed and barred from active ministry in 2002.

Correnti served in several parishes in our area: Immaculate Conception in Fort Smith from 1972-1974; St. Raphael in Springdale from 1996-2001; and St. Joseph in Tontitown from 1995-2002.