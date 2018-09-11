× Highway Over Beaver Dam To Close For Two Weeks

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting maintenance work on state Highway 187, which will require the highway to close.

The highway will close across Beaver Dam starting Tuesday, Sept. 18, and will stay closed to all traffic for two weeks. The closure will allow crews to perform required maintenance.

Signage and cones will be used to control traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 62 as an alternate route.

Additional information is available at idrivearkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.