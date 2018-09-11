Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Ms. Margo Roller -1st Grade Old Wire Road Elementary, Rogers
-
Ms. Alyssa Lisowski -K at Old Wire Road Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Audrea Myers – 1st greade at Old Wire Road Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Morgan Hawkins -K at Old Wire Road Elementary, Rogers
-
Ms. Kim Staab 4th Grade at Russel D. Jones Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Tera Leroy 1st Grade at Glenn Duffy Elementary, Gravette
-
-
Mrs. Christie Rheem – 5th Grade at Russel D. Jones Elementary, Rogers
-
Ms. Garner – 3rd Grade – Booneville Elementary – Booneville
-
Ms. Majors – 3rd Grade – Sutton Elementary – Fort Smith
-
Ms. Amos – 3rd Grade – Sutton Elementary – Fort Smith
-
Ms. O’ Neal – 4th Grade – Roland Upper Elementary – Roland
-
-
Ms. Graham – 5th Grade – Sutton Elementary – Fort Smith
-
Ms. Pratt – 4th Grade – Roland Upper Elementary – Roland
-
Mrs. Angela Denver 2nd Grade at Glenn Duffy Elementary, Gravette