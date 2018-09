× Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Accident North Of Vian

VIAN (KFSM) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident north of Vian on Tuesday.

According to Lt. Jarrett Johnson of Troop C, units responded to a fatal collision on state Highway 82 just south of the Sequoyah/Cherokee county line about 11;50 a.m.

The accident involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car. Johnson wouldn’t say in which vehicle the fatality occurred.

