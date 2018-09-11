× UAPD Receives Reports Of Rape, Sexual Assault In Two Dorms

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas police have received reports of a sexual assault and a rape inside two different campus dorms.

A 19-year-old woman reported that a 19-year-old man raped her inside the Northwest Quad.

According to the university police dispatch logs, the rape was reported between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Capt. Gary Crain, spokesman for UAPD, said the case remains under active investigation.

Crain said a campus security authority — which covers a wide range of staff — reported they received a sexual assault complaint around 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1 in Maple Hill.

The complainant said they were assaulted by an acquaintance, according to dispatch logs.

Crain said that case is being reviewed by the university’s Title IX office, which investigates sexual harassment complaints on campus.